Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori Poses Nude on 2025 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Ye's wife Bianca Censori poses nude on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Bianca Censori Poses in See-Through Fit on Red Carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards

On Sunday (Feb. 2) Ye and his often controversial wife, Bianca Censori, made a major splash on the red carpet when they arrived to the 67th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. As the A-list rapper-producer and Censori took center stage in front of the photographers on hand, Bianca bared it all in every sense.

Just prior to snapping the photo below, a stoic Ye stood emotionless while Bianca turned her back to the cameras, shed her all-black fur coat and exposed her entirely nude body save for a completely transparent sheer dress.

Ye and Bianca Censori Dispell Break-Up Rumors

The eyeball-popping moment on the Grammy Awards red carpet arrives just about one month after Ye and Censori dispelled rumors that they had broken up. On Dec. 27, 2024 the couple was spotted out together in Tokyo, attending an event. On Jan. 2, Ye shared several photos of himself and his scantily clad spouse, further proving that their marriage is intact.

Ye Did Not Win an Award at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Despite making instant headlines on the red carpet, Ye is walking from this year's Grammy Awards ceremony empty-handed. The Chicago rapper-producer's collab with Ty Dolla $ign, "Carnival" featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti, was nominated in the Best Rap Song category. However, the coveted award was presented to Kendrick Lamar for "Not Like Us."

Read More: Every Rapper Who Won a 2025 Grammy Award

Take a look at Bianca Censori posing nude on the Grammy Awards red carpet in the photo below.

See Ye's Wife Bianca Censori Pose Nude on the 2025 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage loading...