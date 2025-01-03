Everybody Thought Ye and Bianca Censori Were Getting Divorced – New Photos and Videos Prove They’re Happy Together

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary, and despite rumors of a pending divorce, the couple appears to be still happily married in recent photos and video.

Ye and Bianca Prove They're Still Going Strong

Ye and Bianca were one of hip-hop's most headline-making couples in 2024, as they often made the news for popping out at events and Bianca being scantily clad. The frequency of the NSFW moments even reportedly had Bianca's family upset with Ye and wanting to have a sit-down with the rapper and discuss how he was possibly manipulating his Aussie bride.

Then, last October, rumors began to circulate that the couple had been split up for weeks, with a source telling TMZ that Bianca was spending time with her family in Australia, Ye was contemplating a solo move to Tokyo and a divorce was on the horizon.

However, recent photos and video prove that not to be the case. In late December, Ye and Bianca were captured on video together in Tokyo, attending an event. On Thursday (Jan. 2), Ye again showed proof that his marriage is intact in the most Ye way ever. The Chicago producer shared several photos on Instagram of him and Bianca together. In typical fashion, Bianca is showing off her assets in a sheer black dress in the Ye selfies, which can be seen below.

For now, all seems good with Mr. and Mrs. West.

Check out photos and video of Ye and Bianca Censori that show they are still happily married below.

See Ye and Bianca Together