Ye and Bianca Censori Have Been Split Up for Weeks – Report

Ye and Bianca Censori's marriage is reportedly on shaky ground with the couple telling people close to them they split up.

Ye and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce?

On Monday (Oct. 7), TMZ reported that Ye and Bianca's nearly two-year marriage is on the rocks. According to the celebrity news site, sources close to the couple tell them Ye and Bi have been telling people they split up a few weeks ago. TMZ also reports Ye has been telling friends he plans to move to Tokyo and divorce Bianca. Bianca has reportedly been spending time with her family in Australia since the breakup.

Ye and Bianca Censori's Viral Marriage

Ye and Bianca Censori officially got married on Dec. 20, 2022, just one month after Ye finalized his divorce from his first wife Kim Kardashian in November of 2022. During their two-year marriage, the couple has made headlines several times for NSFW moments, which mostly included Bianca stepping out in lewd outfits that left little to the imagination.

Bianca Censori's father Leo Censori has reportedly expressed his discomfort with his daughter's appearance since wedding Ye.

"Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity," a source close to the Censori family told Daily Mail in March. "He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands."

The insider continued, "Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her. She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled. He continues to lock her in by giving her more stake and ownership over various projects that he has going on, including the clothing...If this isn't bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori's daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family. No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love. That is control."

After seeming inseparable over the summer, Ye has been spotted multiple times solo in recent weeks.

XXL has reached out to Ye's team for comment.

