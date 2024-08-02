Bianca Censori Flaunts Breasts in See-Through Thong Bodysuit at a Birthday Dinner

Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, continues to push the fashion envelope with her risqué ensembles. This time, her breasts are fully exposed in an outfit she wore to an intimate birthday dinner.

Bianca Censori Bares All at a Birthday Dinner

According to a report from TMZ on Friday (Aug. 2), Bianca Censori let her breasts and nipples free in a completely see-through thong bodysuit, which she wore to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Bianca was spotted on Thursday (Aug. 1) exiting Ye's Cybertruck as the couple headed to the luxe Italian restaurant to celebrate Ye's manager, John Monopoly's, birthday. Ty Dolla $ign was among the guests who also attended the dinner. While Bianca's outfit bared all entirely, it also looked as if she was fully nude due to the sheerness of the bodysuit.

TMZ also reported that Giorgio Baldi typically has a smart casual dress code, which according to Forbes is "dressing professionally that mixes trendier pieces in with classic staples. The goal is an appearance that’s clean and professional but doesn’t look too formal." However, neither the restaurant staff, nor the guests that Bianca and Ye dined with appeared to be fazed by her lack of clothing.

Bianca Censori Has a Thing for Risqué Outfits

Bianca Censori exposed her breasts similarly last month while on a date with Ye. However, her see-through crop top was slightly opaque, so it wasn't as transparent as the flesh-toned transparent bodysuit she wore yesterday. She also had on a pair of mini shorts, which covered much more than the thong bodysuit she opted to go with for dinner last night.

There have been numerous instances where Bianca leaves very little to the imagination with her outfits, while contrarily, Ye oftentimes looks overdressed.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Ye and His Wife Bianca Censori

See Bianca Censori and Ye heading to John Monopoly's birthday dinner in California below.

Bianca Censori Bares All While Heading to Dinner

Bianca Censori Wearing See-Through Bodysuit at Dinner Table With Guests