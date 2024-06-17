Rappers Are Loving the Cybertruck and Tricking Them Out, See Who’s Part of the Trend

The Tesla Cybertruck is the latest craze in the automotive world and several rappers have jumped on the bandwagon.

With pre-orders of the Cybertruck being delivered in November of 2023, and the futuristic ride becoming available in North America the following month, Elon Musk's latest automotive creation, the Cybertruck, is all the rage in car circles. Some of your favorite rappers have gotten their hands on one, which go for $57,000 for the base model to upward of $100,000 for the Cyberbeast.

Ye has been going Cybertruck crazy. After getting the OG model earlier this year, he shared video of what was purported to be a sleek Yeezy cyber truck version that reportedly cost over $1 million. However, it was later revealed the vehicle was designed by footwear brand United Nude and had nothing to do with Yeezy or Tesla. Ye's son Psalm also received a Power Wheels version of the Tesla model for his 5th birthday.

Lil Baby has also been spotted riding Cybertruck. But the Atlanta rapper has customized his ride with red candy paint and red tinted windows. Trae Tha Truth has also customized his new cyber slab.

Back in March, Philadelphia rapper 2Rare crashed his newly purchased Cybertruck into the Beverly Hills Hotel sign. J. Cole was recently spotted shopping for a Cybertruck in a video that has gone viral. However, not every rapper is impressed with the futuristic ride. Back in February, Wiz Khalifa voiced his disapproval of the trendy vehicle.

"Just seen a Tesla truck in traffic," Khalifa said in a video put on social media. "It’s a no from me. S**t trash, B! Nah, man. It look old. The s**t look like it came with pre-dirt on it."

Wiz might be in the minority on this one. Check out all the rappers who have hopped on the Tesla Cybertruck craze including Rick Ross, Pharrell, Swae Lee and others below.

Kanye West

Lil Baby

Rick Ross

Meek Mill

Pharrell

French Montana

Rich The Kid

Icewear Vezzo

Swae Lee

Trae Tha Truth

Slim Thug

Jackboy

2Rare