2Rare recently shared video of his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into the Beverly Hills Hotel sign.

2Rare Crashes Tesla Cybertruck

On Wednesday (March 6), 2Rare shared video on his Instagram page that shows the 2023 XXL Freshman's brand new Cybertruck crashed into the sign outside the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. In the video, which can be seen below, the vehicle has hopped the curb and landed right under the hotel's entrance sign. Multiple police cars are on the scene and a police officer is taking pictures of the wreckage.

2Rare captioned the post: "Iknoo i F#^ked that money upp yall iknoo."

XXL has reached out to 2Rare's team for comment.

2Rare Flexes in Cybertruck

Video of the accident came just hours after 2Rare shared video on Instagram of himself riding around in the new vehicle, which retails for around $60,000. In the video, which can be viewed below, 2Rare turns off a side street and speeds down a main road.

"Ina CYBER truckk… it's nomoree keepin uppppp," the post is captioned.

2Rare is currently prepping the release of his single "2 Humpy Is Back."

See 2Rare's Tesla Cybertruck crashed into the Beverly Hills Hotel sign below.

Watch Video of the Aftermath of 2Rare's Crash

Watch 2Rare Driving His New Tesla Cybertruck