September 2023 New Music Releases

While September may signify the end of summer for many, there are dozens of new releases on the horizon before the cold months start to truly set in. With upcoming releases from Rod Wave, Polo G, Drake and more, September is gearing up to be an exciting month packed with new music.

Drake Is Finally Set to Drop For All the Dogs on Sept. 22

After months of teasers and speculation, Drake is finally ready to drop off his latest album For All the Dogs on Sept. 22. The album was initially announced alongside the release of his debut poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, which dropped in June. After Drake continued to tease the album during numerous stops on his current It's All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage, Drake unveiled the album's cover art last month, which was designed by his 5-year-old son Adonis Graham.

For All the Dogs serves as the follow-up LP to Drake's 2022 techno-infused release Honestly, Nevermind, which served as Drake's 11th project to land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and his 14th full-length album to debut in the chart's top 10. He then followed up Honestly, Nevermind with Her Loss in November of that year, which is a collaborative LP with 21 Savage. The album was similarly successful, debuting at No. 1 a month later.

Drake has since dropped off his own single "Search & Rescue" and recently linked up with Popcaan on his song "We Caa Done" in January, followed by a link-up with British rapper J Hus on his song "Who Told You" in June. He also snagged the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Future and Tems for "Wait for U."

Polo G Is Set to Return With H.O.O.D Poet on Sept. 15

Polo G hasn't dropped off an album since 2021's Hall Of Fame 2.0, which was essentially a deluxe edition of his third studio album, Hall Of Fame, that dropped in June of that year. Now now he's finally about to return with his new album, H.O.O.D. Poet, on Sept. 15.

The Chicago rapper has already dropped a few singles to promote the forthcoming project, including "No Time Wasted" with Future back in February, followed by "Distraction" and most recently his single "Barely Holdin' On" in August. Polo G also launched a 24-hour livestream to further promote H.O.O.D. Poet, which he hopes will nab him his second No. 1 album. Hall of Fame previously debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Polo G's first chart-topping record of his career.

Rod Wave Will Drop His Fifth Album Nostalgia on Sept. 15

Rod Wave has announced on Instagram that he'd return with his next studio album, Nostalgia, which will drop on Sept. 15, and serve as the follow-up to 2022's Beautiful Mind. The latter album previously debuted atop the Billboard 200 when it dropped last August. He's only released one single so far to promote the new tape, titled "Come See Me," and dropped off the track's music video at the end of August.

Check out all the new hip-hop projects releasing in September including drops from Vic Mensa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more below.