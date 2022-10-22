Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Dropping Next Week

Without much fanfare, Drake and 21 Savage have announced their collaborative album, titled Her Loss, will be dropping next week.

On Saturday (Oct. 22), Drake released the music video for the fan-favorite track "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 Savage, and at the end of the visual, revealed in typographic letters, "HER LOSS - ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE - OCTOBER 28, 2022." Subsequently, Republic Records, Drizzy's distribution label, shared a screenshot of the announcement on their Twitter account.

Drake and 21 Savage's song "Jimmy Crooks" is the last track featured on Drake's latest album, Honestly, Nevermind, which dropped in June. The 14-song collection arrived following reports that the OVO head honcho signed a $400 million deal earlier this year. Initially, Drake generated some backlash for the album's predominantly house and Baltimore club music sound, with "Jimmy Crooks" being the standalone hip-hop-sounding track.

Drake addressed the bad reviews and memes that were being made in response to Honestly, Nevermind on his Instagram account. "It's all good if you don't get it yet. It's all good," said 6 God in his IG video. "That's what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We're in here, though. We're caught up already. On to the next. My goodness."

This isn't the first time Drizzy has teamed up with another big-name rap star. In 2015, Drake paired up with Future on their collaborative mixtape, What a Time to be Alive.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage has a few collab albums under his belt. The Atlanta rapper partnered with producer Metro Boomin on two projects: 2016's Savage Mode and 2020's Savage Mode II. 21 also collaborated with both Offset and Metro Boomin on 2017's Without Warning project.

Watch Drake and 21 Savage's "Jimmy Cooks" Music Video Below