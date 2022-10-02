21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 for Calling Him a Snitch

21 Savage confronted Wack 100 for calling him a snitch last night on Clubhouse.

On Saturday (Oct. 1), 21 Savage squared up with Wack 100 on Clubhouse after the rap manager called him a snitch during a previous Clubhouse chat session. In a clip that was posted on Neighborhood Talk, 21 denied he was an informant and told Wack to not speak on things about him that he knows nothing about.

"There's a lot of shit going on, right, and I don't speak on," he said. "Like I have you seen you go through real life shit on the internet or whatever, right? And I don't speak on it. I don't make fun of it, I don't speculate about it. Just give me the same respect, gang."

"What chu mean?" asked Wack.

"You calling me a snitch, man," 21 responded. "Bro, you on the internet saying you think I'm an informant. Come on, man."

"Bruh, I ain't made up nothing about you, that's messed up," he added.

In a previous Clubhouse chat session, Wack 100 accused 21 Savage of being an informant in the Young Thug/YSL racketeering case in Atlanta. He thinks that since 21 has not been deported yet in his ongoing immigration case, that means he's helping Fani Willis, who is the District Attorney for Fulton County, Ga., in the YSL RICO case. Watch the video below.

During their heated argument on Clubhouse, 21 Savage denied that he's working with the Fulton County DA. As for his immigration case, the "A Lot" rapper said he has an open gun case that he has to deal with first before he can handle his immigration case.

Wack 100 still doesn't believe him.

In the end, 21 Savage is perplexed as to why Wack 100 is so worried about him and his immigration status. "Man, you trying to use me for content," he said before leaving the Clubhouse chat.

21 Savage's initial beef with Wack 100 started back in August of 2021 and it looks like things have not cooled off since then.

Listen to 21 Savage Confront Wack 100 on Clubhouse Below