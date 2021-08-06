Wack 100 Threatens 21 Savage During Argument With 6ix9ine – Listen

While much of the hip-hop community was watching Kanye West's Donda album livestream event last night, Wack 100 and 21 Savage were getting into a heated argument that involved threats as 6ix9ine cackled away, egging on the situation.

On Thursday night (Aug. 5), a room was created on the audio-only Clubhouse social media app that included Wack 100, 6ix9ine and 21 Savage, among many others. The conversation involved opinions on whether or not gangstas should support or surround themselves with rats or snitches. Gangstas seemingly being Wack 100 and 21 Savage and the rat being 6ix9ine.

Wack invited 21 to speak, to which the Atlanta rapper expressed his firm beliefs that Wack is a "lame" for supporting 6ix9ine in any way. "I said you lame for agreeing with anything that n***a say," 21 shared on Clubhouse. The statement stems from a podcast episode that featured both Wack 100 and 6ix9ine sitting down to speak amicably earlier this week. 21 Savage was a topic of conversation during the podcast.

"OK, so when you say, 'lame,' ’cause y'all lingo a little different, what you mean by 'I'm lame,' what you mean?" Wack asked.

"Like I don't agree with it," 21 replied. "I just feel like a gangsta and a rat can't agree on nothing in life. I don't give a damn how right a n***a is."

"So a gangsta and a rat shouldn't communicate, right?" Wack inquired.

"Not really ’cause of the industry that we in, I say, like, I wouldn't really say that," 21 said. "But I say I ain't finna agree with what no n***a say about no other n***a like how you said that you agree with him that I was s'posed to run up on him in the club. First of all, on my kids, I did not see that n***a in the club."

21 continued, describing that he heard what Wack said 21 should do if he saw 6ix9ine in the club. "If a n***a call you a rat, when the n***a who call you a rat see you, ain't you s'posed push up on him?" 21 quoted Wack as saying.

"Yeah, you s'posed to get down," Wack suggested.

"I don't agree with that," 21 added.

"That let me know you pump faking it, nephew," Wack maintained.

As soon as Wack said that remark, 6ix9ine let out several loud laughs. Wack explained his stance to 21, sharing that if Wack saw someone like Meek Mill, with whom Wack has beef with, at the Grammys or Emmys, a fight would happen on sight. Then Wack claimed 6ix9ine had a video that showed 21 knew 6ix9ine was in the club at the same time as 21 in the past and did nothing.

6ix9ine chimed in and said he would post the video on his Instagram page. Surprisingly, 21 admitted both he and 6ix9ine spoke on the phone on Wednesay night (Aug. 4), addressing the beef they have. Wack let the room know that the two men spoke on the phone for 30 to 40 minutes. Wack questioned why they were communicating on a call, to which 21 said, "N***a, asking him why he talking the way he talking." Then 21 said, "Man, I ain't finna to do the fake gangsta shit on Clubhouse."

Things escalated from there with Wack 100 saying 21 Savage asked 6ix9ine to give him a fight on the phone. 6ix9ine and 21 began arguing as well, and 21 said, "I'm not Wack," which set off Wack. According to Wack, 21 would not have that same energy in person.

"N***a, I will beat yo' muthafuckin' little ass, you little bitty ass boy," Wack said. "I'm not no rapper, n***a. I will fuck you up."

Last year, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin dropped the song "Snitches & Rats" featuring Young Nudy on their Savage Mode II album. Fans thought the song was aimed at 6ix9ine, to which 21 addressed on an Instagram Live, stating that "6ix9ine ain't the only rat in America." Besides the song, 21 has made it very clear that he doesn't mess with rats.

Listen to Wack 100, 21 Savage and 6ix9ine argue on Clubhouse below.