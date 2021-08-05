It looks like the wheels might finally be in motion for the release of Kanye West's elusive Donda album.

On Thursday evening (Aug. 5), a pre-order option for the album release has surfaced on iTunes ahead of ’Ye's second listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta tonight. It lists 24 unnamed tracks and is priced at $9.99.

Perhaps most importantly are the credits underneath the listing, which read, "2021 Getting Out Our Dreams II, LLC Distributed By Def Jam, A Division of UMG Recordings, Inc." For context, this is the same release credit listed on digital services underneath Kanye's most recent album, Jesus Is King.

The pre-order also reveals an estimated release date of Mon., Aug. 9, despite Kanye's previously rescheduled release date of tomorrow, Aug. 6. It's worth noting, however, that other people are reaching the pre-order through Apple Music where an Aug. 7 release date is listed. You can see screenshots of the pre-order at the bottom of this post.

Kanye originally announced a Fri., July 23 release date for his Donda album, and even hosted a sold-out listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22. Last night (Aug. 4), he launched a livestream of where he has been living at in the stadium for the last two weeks. The stream even eventually showed Kanye just sleeping.

The second listening event is scheduled to being tonight (Aug. 5) at 9:30 p.m. EST. You can stream it on Apple Music. Visit iTunes for the pre-order page for Kanye West's Donda album.

iTunes

iTunes