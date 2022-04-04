The Game Has a New Song Dissing Eminem, Wack 100 Says

The Game reportedly has a diss track in the tuck aimed directly at Eminem, according to The Game's manager, Wack100.

On Sunday (April 3), an audio clip from a recent Clubhouse room hosted by the often-controversial hip-hop manager popped up on YouTube, with the primary focus being on the fact that Wack claims that The Game's next single will contain all the smoke for Marshall.

"We starting a fire. The Black Slim Shady is coming. That n***a better be ready because this n***a done went crazy," said Wack. Then, when asked to elaborate, Wack referenced Em's diss tracks toward Machine Gun Kelly and Nick Cannon, seemingly implying that Eminem isn't ready to compete with Game's bars and that both the Compton rhymer and his longtime manager will be expecting a response.

While the Clubhouse conversation suggests that there is no real beef outside of competition between two elite lyricists, Wack100 went in on Eminem's past, calling Slim disrespectful to himself and others for putting pen to pad and dropping records that call out the issues Eminem has had with his own mother as well as the issues he's had with Kim Scott, the mother of his daughter Hailey.

"If he don't mind doing this to hisself," continued the Los Angeles-bred exec. "Ain't no limits to where he gon' go with another mothafucka."

While the immediate responses from rap fans on social are somewhat mixed, most seem to think that because of Eminem's storied history of coming out on top when engaging in lyrical warfare, the Compton MC might be getting ready to bite off more than he can chew.

Wack 100's claims about The Game's pending lyrical assault on Slim Shady comes just one month after the "Eazy" rapper said that Eminem is not better than him as a lyricist, and would gladly go head-to-head with Eminem in a Verzuz battle during an interview on NORE's Drink Champs podcast.

Eminem isn't the only Aftermath Entertainment artist The Game has set his scope toward recently, having reignited the long-standing beef he's had with 50 Cent for decades. Fif initially hit up Instagram to clown Game by posting a video clip from a Lakers game that seemingly showed Jimmy Iovine ignoring him as the two walked past each other, accompanied by a claim that 50 had written songs for Game during the time that the two legendary rappers were labelmates. In response, The Game then blasted the TV exec, saying that the ghostwriting claims were completely false and suggesting that 50 Cent's girl has been sliding into Game's DMs.