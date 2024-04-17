The Game Shares Ominous Post and Makes Fans Think He’s Siding With Drake

The Game shares a post on Instagram that has people assuming he is siding with Drake in the Kendrick Lamar beef.

The Game Shares Ominous Post

On Tuesday (April 16), Game shared a post on Instagram that left some people scratching their heads as to the Compton, Calif. rapper's intentions. In the post, which can be seen below, Drake's If You're Reading This It's Too Late track "Energy" is playing on a smart speaker.

"I got enemies, got a lot of enemies/Got a lot of people tryna drain me of my energy/They tryna take the wave from a n***a/F**kin' with the kid and pray for your n***a," Drake raps.

Game left the ambiguous caption, "I got rap n***as that I gotta act like I like," which is a lyric to the Drake track.

Fans Speculate The Game Is Siding With Drake

Some fans saw the post as a deeper message and many people questioned if it meant Chuck is riding with Aubrey in his battle with K-Dot.

"Game on Drake's side?" one fan questioned in the comment section.

"Damn… this n***a so mad at Dre he going against Compton for likes," another person wrote.

"If game sides with Drake the whole rap game is done," someone else commented.

It is unclear if The Game is actually picking sides. He has worked with both Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who hails from his hometown, on multiple occasions. K-Dot even opened up for Game early in his career. In 2021, Game claimed he was the best rapper from Compton.

See The Game's post and reactions below.

Watch The Game's Post Seeming to Side With Drake

See Reactions to The Game's Ominous Post That Makes Fans Think He’s Siding With Drake