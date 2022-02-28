The Game Thinks Kanye West Did More Game’s Career in the Last Two Weeks Than Dr. Dre Has Ever Done for Him

The Game opens up about his rap career and his musical relationship with Kanye West on the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast.

In a trailer for N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast, which dropped on Monday (Feb. 28), The Game said that Kanye West, now known as Ye, did more for him in the last two weeks than Dr. Dre did for his whole career.

"It's crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than Dre did for me my whole career," he said in the clip.

It's unclear what prompted The Game to make such a shocking comment. Dr. Dre signed the Compton rhymer to Aftermath Entertainment in 2003 and co-produced several tracks on his classic 2005 debut album, The Documentary.

The Game previously denied reports that he was salty over not being included in Dr. Dre's Super Bowl LVI halftime show earlier this month, which featured his former rap nemesis 50 Cent as a guest performer alongside headliners Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

"I ain't had no conversation with nobody regarding Jay-Z and the Super Bowl [halftime show] he put together," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I don't feel no way about not being included. It was a great show featuring iconic artists. It was a win for the culture."

Game was responding to rumors that he told Jay-Z, who oversees the NFL's Super Bowl halftime performers, to "suck his dick" for not being selected to this the stage.

As for Kanye, the Chicago rapper and The Game collaborated on the banger "Eazy" and performed it at Ye's Donda Experience concert in Miami last week.

Elsewhere in the clip, The Game, who is rocking a ski-mask and shades, also opened up about his ouster from 50 Cent's rap group G-Unit. "I'm kicked out the group...well, guess what, you don't fucking kick me out the group. I'm the G in G-Unit. Fuck you mean?" he said.

The Game's interview with Drink Champs will premiere this Thursday (March 3) on Revolt TV. Watch the trailer below.