Kanye West's highly anticipated Donda 2 concert is in the books.

Earlier tonight (Feb. 22), Ye performed his new album, a sequel to 2021's Donda, in front of a packed stadium at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The show consisted of both new songs and classics from the rapper's catalog.

The fan-run Twitter account Photos of Ye live-tweeted the event, providing details behind every track that was performed.

He kicked off the show with an unreleased song tentatively titled "True Love" that appeared to feature a posthumous verse from XXXTentacion. Some people believe it was Baby Keem on the track, but a majority of viewers seem to agree it was X.

Next came a track that, according to a tracklist that Ye posted last week, was called "Broken Road." He then performed a heavily Auto-Tuned song that didn't line up with any of the names on the list.

"I'm Finna Love Me" was the fourth track, backed with falsetto Auto-Tune and a pulsating bass line.

"Flowers" followed, which was a key-heavy song with a melody that bounced sporadically but had that signature Ye sound.

Following this he played himself and The Game's recently release single "Eazy." Game made an appearance as the track rang out.

"Security" came next, which appeared to address his recent drama with security at Kim Kardashian's house.

Baby Keem and Migos also made an appearance.

"Pablo" was played after that and appeared to feature both Travis Scott and Future. This would be the first piece of new music from Scott since the Astroworld tragedy back in November.

Future was featured on a second song called "Mr. Miyagi," which also may have featured ad-libs from Playboi Carti.

After this Kanye played Pusha-T's newest single "Diet Coke," a song that Ye helped produce and is featured in the music video.

"Louis Bag" arrived and featured a guest appearance from Jack Harlow.

A third Future feature followed on "Do I Look Happy?".

Ye used an infamous Kim Kardashian sample on "Sci Fi," on which she referred to him as the greatest rapper of all time and the richest Black man in America.

"Selfish" followed and appeared to contain a second XXXTentacion feature.

A playing of Sunday Service's "Jesus Is King" and "Requiem Aeternam" came next.

Two songs from the initial Donda followed, including "Hurricane" with The Weeknd and Lil Baby and "Jail" featuring DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

"Lift Me Up," a new track with Vory boomed through the venue, then it was back to an instrumental Donda song "Praise God."

Next, Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign made guest appearances to perform their new song with Ye, "City of Gods."

Another new track, "First Time in a Long Time," came next, which surprisingly featured Soulja Boy despite he and Ye's recent beef.

Finally, they closed the set with a performance of the Donda track "Off the Grid" with Fivio and Playboi Carti.

Donda 2 was originally scheduled to be released today (Feb. 22) but the album has yet to drop. Ye announced last week that it will only be available to stream on his own Stem Player. This sent fans into a purchasing frenzy, which, according to Kanye, racked up over $2 million in sales in just a matter of days.

The player allows any user to not only listen to songs, but customize them as well. You can isolate different instrumental and vocal layers, allowing the user to create their own version. Ye is currently selling it for $200 on the Stem Player website.

Many aspects of Kanye's move to release the album only on his personal platform remains unclear, such as how sales of the release will be tallied by SoundScan or if the album will live anywhere online, even if it is outside of traditional streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music.

Donda Experience Performance Setlist

1. "True Love"

2. "Broken Road"

3. "I'm Finna Love Me"

4. "Flowers"

5. "Eazy"

6. "Security"

7. "Kid We Did It"

8. "Pablo"

9. "Mr. Miyagi"

10. "Diet Coke"

11. "Louis Bag"

12. "Do I Look Happy?"

13. "Sci Fi"

14. "Selfish"

15. "Jesus Is King"

16. "Requiem Aeternam"

17. "Hurricane"

18. "Jail"

19. "Lift Me Up"

20. "Praise God"

21. "City of Gods"

22. "First Time in a Long Time"

23. "Off the Grid"

Watch Kanye West's Donda Experience Performance below. The show begins around the 2:42:58-mark.