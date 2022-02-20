The Game Responds to Rumors He Told Jay-Z to ‘Suck His D!@k’ for Not Being on Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Game is refuting rumors that he angrily told Jay-Z to "suck his dick" for not being picked to perform at the heavily West Coast-themed Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Last night (Feb. 19), Chuck addressed the speculation on his Instagram account. The Compton, Calif. rapper put up a post that read: "Don't nobody speak for 'The Game' except for 'The Game.' I ain't had no conversation with nobody regarding Jay-Z and the Super Bowl [halftime show] he put together. I don't feel no way about not being included. It was a great show featuring iconic artists. It was a win for the culture."

"I control my own narrative," he added in the caption. "Do not be fooled by the internet, blogs, podcasts or anyone speaking on my name that is not me. My life & new album are both amazing & I’m in a great space creatively & artistically. I’m in Miami to help Ye’ finish Donda 2 & support my friend in one of the most pivotal times of his life/career. Leave me & my name out of any NEGATIVE conversations unless I have given you a REAL reason to include me !!! Hov’ continues to break down doors for the culture & I am in full support of anything & anyone who is on the help side of urban greatness."

Reports first surfaced earlier this month that Game verbally violated Hov a couple days ago when Game's manager Wack 100 reportedly claimed the incident happened on Clubhouse. “That’s why The Game wasn’t on the shit [Halftime show],” Wack allegedly said. “Because Game told that nigga [JAY-Z] to suck his dick like 18 hours ago.”

Wack has since clarified his statement. “NEVER SAID THIS I NEVER SAID HE SAID THIS ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL," Wack commented under a post about the story. "STOP TWISTING SHIT – SAY WHAT REAL MISS US WITH THE FAKE SHIT. I ADDRESSED AN OLD SONG OF 10 YEARS – NOBODY NEVER SAID THE GAME MADE THIS.”

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige, was curated by Jay-Z and Roc Nation, who formed a partnership with the NFL in 2019. Last week, Game appeared to be salty that he was not given an invite, as he uploaded a post to his Instagram Story that read, “FYI: @losangelesconfidential Should’ve been on stage at the Super Bowl I’ll be the first to say it,” along with the caption, "Shit brazy fr."

Game is currently prepping his new album, Drillmatic, which will feature production from Ye, Hit-Boy and others.