Actor Macaulay Culkin Was Eminem’s First Choice to Star in ‘Stan’ Video – Report

Actor Macaulay Culkin was reportedly Eminem's first choice to star as Stan in the 2000 video for the rapper's hit single "Stan."

Macaulay Culkin Turned Down Stan Role?

On Wednesday (April 17), actor Devon Sawa, who starred as Stan in Shady's classic visual, spoke with ETOnline about the famous role.

"It's such an iconic video," Sawa said. "Dr. Dre was there, D12 was there, I think Snoop was wandering around, Cypress Hill. It was just such a wild three days of filmmaking, it was amazing."

He then made the revelation that he might not have been the first choice and that Em initially wanted Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin for the role.

"Full disclosure: they went out to Macaulay Culkin first, I believe," Sawa added. "I think that they wanted him, and he wasn’t available, or didn’t want to do it or whatever."

Eminem Producing Stans Documentary

Back in February, it was announced that Eminem is coproducing a documentary about superfans titled, you guessed it, Stans. According to the project's synopsis, it will be a "revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him."

Shady recently announced he is looking for Stans to star in the project, which is slated to drop later this year.

The Legacy of Eminem's "Stan"

"Stan" was released in November of 2000. The dark track, which features vocals from singer Dido, tells the fictional story of a man named Stanley who is overly obsessed with Eminem. The song appeared on The Marshall Mathers LP and has since been certified four-times platinum. The word "stan" was added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, defined as an obsessed fan, in 2019.

Take a look at Eminem's "Stan" video below.

