Chance The Rapper Working on Pitch for Home Alone Reboot, Says It Will Be a Hood Version

Chance The Rapper has plans on rebooting the classic 1990s film Home Alone.

On Friday night (May 14), Chance appeared remotely on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about some of his upcoming moves including plans to remake the beloved John Hughes film, which originally starred Macaulay Culkin.

"It's a secret thing. I'm working on...I got this pitch for a Home Alone reboot," Chano revealed. "As a lot of people know...I'm sure everybody here is a huge fan of Home Alone and John Hughes. Chicago guy, Macaulay Culkin, it's a Chicago film. Since I was young, I always watched it and I was like, 'What if there was a hood Home Alone?' Or Hood Alone, if you will. Just a little more realistic story about what happens when people try to kick in the doors at the wrong house. Hilarity ensues. I can't give you too many details, but yeah."

The original Home Alone, also starring Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard and Catherine O'Hara, centers around Kevin McCallister (Culkin), an 8-year-old child who is forced to find a way to thwart robbers after being left at home by his parents during Christmas. Four sequels to the film were made. There is already an official reboot of the movie in the works, which is being directed by Dan Mazer, and is currently in post production, according to IMDB.

The Chi-town rapper has been stepping into the visual side of entertainment recently with his House of Kicks production company. On Friday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper premiered his Magnificent Coloring World film concert in Chicago.

