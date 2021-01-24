Kanye West Screams at Chance The Rapper in Leaked Footage From Studio Session

Footage reportedly from an upcoming documentary on Kanye West's Donda album has hit the internet and it shows the polarizing MC-producer-fashion designer-politician screaming at frequent collaborator Chance The Rapper during a studio session.

On Saturday (Jan. 23), the surprising minute-long clip started making its rounds. The video was reportedly recorded last summer in 2020 when West was at his Wyoming compound trying to finish his now-shelved Donda LP. The clip is narrated by Dame Dash, who is reportedly the person who released the footage.

“My thing was, like, get rid of the people who are triggering him, just get ’em out of here and let’s just have fun being creative,” Dame said of the situation in the studio at the time. "So, you know, Kanye is finishing his album and there’s people around. Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye. You know, again, Kanye deals with his issues at all times. They got into it, but they worked it out. At the end of the day, Chance was there just to be a friend.”

In the video, Kanye can be seen speaking passionately while standing close to Chano. Then, moments later, things shift and Kanye lashes out. "Sit your ass down and listen to the album or leave," he screams at Chance.

Chance has not responded to the video directly, but he did like some tweets providing context as to what was going on in the video.

"Chance flew to Wyoming to talk to Kanye like an adult but ye had so much built up emotion post rally and kriss jung un rant that he was not in the right mind State," one tweet reads.

"Apparently chance wasn't there to work on the album but just to talk to kanye, and kanye being in an extremely manic episode didn't take it lightly," the other post states.

ChanceTheRapper via Twitter

By the end of the video, all seems good between the two artists as they pose for pictures and Chano even provides jokes, but things were very tense for a moment. The situation did not seem to linger with Chance, who around the same time in 2020 was supporting Kanye's run for president.