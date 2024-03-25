Eminem Surprisingly Predicted People Turning on Drake Four Years Ago

Eminem had a premonition that people would turn on Drake on a song four years ago. Now the internet is bringing Marshall Mathers' lyrics back to light in the face of Drizzy's recent rumored beefs.

On Monday (March 25), Shady Records fan site Southpawers tweeted a photo of lyrics that a fan posted from Eminem's 2020 song “Zeus,” featured on the rapper's Music to Be Murdered By deluxe album. The track finds Em predicting that people will turn on Drake.

Eminem's Prediction About Drake

"I've had a great view to see the (See the) game through (Through)/And Drake, they're gonna turn on you (You) one day, too (Too)/And the more you win, the sooner (Sooner) they do/They'll be calling you a trash bin/Sayin’ that your new one isn't better than your last and/Even if it is, once they start to turn their backs/They ain't never comin' back in/They did it to Chance/Next they'll be mentionin’ Future in the past tense (Yeah)/Or sayin', 'Adiós' to Migos/I ain't dissin', I'm just tryna keep the s**t a C-note," Eminem raps on the song

Read More: Drake and Future Might Have Had Beef for Years

What's Going on With Drake's Beefs?

After Metro Boomin and Future unleashed their new joint album, We Don't Trust You, on March 22, the song "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar got everyone talking. K-Dot takes aim at part of the "Big Three," the trio of rappers fans have dubbed the best rappers alive: Drizzy, J. Cole and Kendrick. The latter called out Drake and J. Cole's collab track "First Person Shooter" by name on the song, but did not mention either of their actual names. However, it's clear who K-Dot was aiming at.

Since last Friday, fans have been trying to connect the dots to figure out why Kendrick would be beefing with Drake and Cole. Is there an underlying issue with Future? People think the What a Time to Be Alive collaborators are no longer friends due to a woman. However, Metro Boomin shot down that notion. Either way, it seems like several other artists are choosing sides. Nav, an artist signed to The Weeknd's XO label, apparently unfollowed Drake on Instagram. Rumor has it so did Rick Ross. One thing's for certain: there's a lot of speculation with little proof out here.

See the tweet and listen to the track below.

See Eminem's Lyrics Predicting People Turning on Drake

Listen to Eminem's "Zeus" featuring White Gold