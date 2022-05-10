Reporter Asks Georgia District Attorney Why Jack Harlow Isn’t Named in Young Thug RICO Indictment

Jack Harlow’s name was brought up in the most unlikely of places. During Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ press conference regarding Young Thug’s recent RICO indictment, a reporter asked the DA why Jack Harlow wasn’t named in the indictment.

On Tuesday (May 10), journalist Phillip Lewis shared on his Twitter account a video taken from the Georgia DA’s press conference. In the clip, a reporter asked Fani Willis why Jack Harlow is not mentioned in the 88-page RICO indictment against Young Thug and his YSL crew.

“The indictment’s got Young Thug, and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t, and that’s Jack Harlow. Can you speak to that?" the reporter questioned.

“What I’ll tell you is that as large as this indictment is, I told my team, let’s not be sexy, let’s not overreach, let’s be conservative in our approach, which is always the approach that I take, and in taking that approach 28 defendants were indicted,” DA Willis responded.

It’s unclear why the reporter thought the Louisville, Ky. rapper was involved in alleged criminal activity with Thugger. There is speculation that heavy social media trolling of Harlow’s name following the indictment made the reporter ask the question. What’s evidently clear is that both the reporter and the district attorney had no idea who Jack Harlow was.

Nevertheless, Young Thug, Gunna and 28 others are facing some serious charges, including conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery and participation in criminal street gang activity. During the press conference, DA Willis says street gangs are responsible for 75 to 80 percent of crimes in Fulton County, Ga.

"75 percent to 80 percent of all the violent crime in our community,” she said. “It doesn’t matter your notoriety or fame, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes, you are going to be a target and a focus of this District Attorney’s office.”

DA Willis also added that many people are facing a life sentence if convicted under the RICO indictment.

“We will ask on the different charges for the maximum penalties and there's obviously many people are looking at life under these indictments," she stated. "You are absolutely right, these are serious times, these are serious allegations. It is my opinion that violence in our communities deserves maximum penalties.”

Check out a reporter asking District Attorney Fani Willis why Jack Harlow is not named in Young Thug's RICO indictment below.