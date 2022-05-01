NBA Referees Heard Mid-Game Asking Who Jack Harlow Is – Watch

Jack Harlow might be one of the most popular rappers in the game right now, but two NBA referees don’t seem to have a clue who the Louisville, Ky. artist is.

During Game 1 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday (May 1) in Boston, the 2020 XXL Freshman’s face appeared on the jumbotron, which sparked a hilarious conversation between NBA referee Scott Foster and fellow veteran official Ed Malloy.

“Who’s Jack Harlow?” Foster asks Malloy, to which he replies, “I have no idea.”

Foster then gestures in the direction of where Jack is sitting courtside and says, “It’s the guy over here, right here. He's in that white shirt behind you.”

Malloy turns around and looks then asks Foster, “Yeah, who is he?”

Foster responds: “I don’t know. Go ask him.”

ESPN’s SportsCenter captured their funny exchange on video and shared the clip on their Twitter account on Sunday. The clip has garnered over 600,000 views, 2,000 retweets and 21,000 likes, so far.

Harlow caught wind of the viral clip and shared it on his Twitter page. "Clearly these mfs have never seen Narnia," he tweeted.

To be fair, both Foster and Malloy appear to be way out of Harlow’s targeted demographic. Nevertheless, they might get familiar with the 23-year-old rhymer after he makes his acting debut in the reboot of the 1992 film White Men Can't Jump. Harlow, who is an avid b-baller himself, will be taking on the role of Billy Hoyle, which was originally played by Woody Harrelson in the initial movie. The flick will be directed by Charles Kidd II, also known as Calmatic, with the script penned by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. No word on when filming will begin or when the movie will arrive in theaters.

In the meantime, Jack Harlow is set to drop his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, this Friday (May 6).