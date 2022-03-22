Inspiration can come from many sources, especially in creative disciplines. Being impressed by something a friend said, a book that was read or a moment experienced in life can help form art. In hip-hop specifically, as it eases into its 50th year of existence, rappers draw from the past, and that is displayed by how high they hold their top five favorite rappers of all time. The idea of having five hip-hop acts that are considered the best of all time has existed for quite a while, but it's always interesting to hear the picks big rappers hold dear to their hearts.

A lot of MCs tend to put set-in-stone legends among their top five. For instance, the impact of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, forever intertwined due to their bicoastal beef and deaths occurring in the same era, is still felt within music. Lil Wayne, Drake, Big Sean and Master P all have Biggie in their top five. Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, 50 Cent and Fabolous included both ’Pac and Big in theirs. The fact that the two late rappers still get much love from newer acts to solidified legends says everything about their fruitful careers that were tragically cut short.

There also some off-the beaten path, but deserving choices in the mix. Lil Wayne has Missy Elliott, N.O.R.E. and Cam'ron as part of his top five, all of which are formidable acts who could use more props. Drake and Big Sean both have Lil Wayne in their top fives, which reflects the sensibilities of most younger rap fans, a lot of which grew up listening to Weezy.

Check the gallery below for more rappers naming their top five favorite rappers of all time.