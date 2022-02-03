2 Chainz Catches Fabolous Getting His Nails Done While Out at Dinner – Watch

Fabolous was recently out pushing P and 2 Chainz captured it all on video.

On Wednesday (Feb. 2), 2 Chainz hopped on his Instagram Story and posted a video of F-A-B-O getting his nails done at a dinner the two rappers were having in New York City. In the clip, you see the Atlanta rhymer rolling up on Fab as a nail technician is fine-tuning his fingernails.

“The fuck you doin'?” Deuces said as he filmed Fab’s manicure session. “We supposed to be eating dinner, playboy. What you doin'?”

Fabolous calmly replied, “You gotta find time, you know what I mean? You gotta find time.”

“Tha nigga seen my nails, dawg,” Chainz exclaimed as he flashes his perfectly manicured nails in the camera. “This is some other shit, only players know.”

“He ain’t want to play that P with no dirty fingernails, you know what I’m sayin’?” he added.

The "P" that 2 Chainz is referencing is Gunna and Future’s latest song "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug, which is from Gunna's album, DS4EVER. The term "Pushin P" is now a catchphrase in hip-hop. The "P" stands for player or, in some cases, paper when talking about money.

2 Chainz knows a lot about manicures. In February of 2021, the 43-year-old rapper performed a NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from inside his Atlanta high-end salon, Pamper Nail Studio. While performing tracks from his So Help Me God! album, Chainz was getting a Belaire champagne pedicure from a technician.

Now that’s pushing P—for pampering.

Check out 2 Chainz’s performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.