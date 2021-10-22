Big Sean Poses With 65,000 Bees Directly on Him for New Video – Watch

Big Sean recently proclaimed that he can out-rap any of his peers, but he's also shown that he might be one of the most fearless MCs—literally.

On Friday (Oct. 22), Sean Don dropped a visual for his new song "What a Life," produced by Hit-Boy and Oz, in which he boasts about his undeniable talent and in one particular scene, he is completely swarmed by bees. In that portion of the clip, he raps towards the end of the hook, "Go ahead then, tell me what your price is/Mine's is a hundred Bs, nigga, you can't swipe this."

The Detroit rhymer teased the music video with an Instagram post yesterday (Oct. 21) that shows himself sitting in a burgundy chair with the ultimate poise as thousands of bees cover his body, including his neck, with several of the insects near his face.

"WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW!," he captioned the IG upload. "Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some shit 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!!"

The flicks were captured by photographer Vitto, @vitto on Instagram, who also shared the images and snippets of the visual.

The creative director for the Detroit Pistons unleashing this new track and its accompanying video comes after he opined on Twitter about the complexities of being a multifaceted rapper and the criticism he faces.

"I take pride in being versatile but I can also see how’s its helped and hurt me in my career," he began. "Cause some people hear a song n think I’m just that, or a certain type of artist when I actually have many sides. I can Out rap anyone, but sometimes I just wanna jus vibe or have fun."

He continued: "I’ll do a hype song, a conscious song, a love song or strip club song and will hop on a song with anybody and hold my own. That’s why I rapped on 4 different styles of beats on the LA Leakers cause I embrace being versatile, love to everybody who listened as well and sharing. I do get tired of being judged n take personal offense when someone thinks I can’t rap Face with tears of joy. I literally have proven myself over and over and over, but maybe I should just stop caring so much what people think and stop taking things personal and just get back to having fun…"

Big Sean also confessed that he misses the camaraderie once shared with his labelmates on Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music record label. Sean didn't go into details about the purported dissonance, but when Ye lamented about issues with his contract with Universal Music Group and obtaining his master last September, Big Sean tweeted Kanye asking for help to retrieve his own masters.

On another note, the former 2010 XXL Freshman also dropped a nearly 9-minute long freestyle with L.A. Leakers this week over Drake's "Love All," Yeezy's "Hurricane" and rising rhymer Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke."

Check out Sean Don's new music video for "What a Life" below.

