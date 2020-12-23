Big Sean Announces He’s the Creative Director for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons

The grind doesn't stop for Big Sean. He topped the charts with Detroit 2 earlier this year and now Sean has a new gig with his hometown NBA team.

On Wednesday (Dec. 23), Sean Don announced via his Instagram page that he is officially the Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons.

"Unreal! I’m the CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF THE @detroitpistons! “Creative Director of Innovation”! I got a office in the facility n everything (looking for a intern by the way)! Growing up I knew I either wanted to rap or hoop for the Pistons lol. crazy how life works. I look forward to creatively adding what I can to this iconic franchise!,"he wrote in the IG caption of an upload featuring images of himself wearing Pistons paraphernalia.

Sean included Pistons players Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Sekou Doumbouya in his social media post as well.

Within Big Sean's new role he will "provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community, and social responsibility activation, and more."

Sean will also be responsible for curating music for Pistons' games including halftime performances and DJ playlists. He'll lead collabs with the Pistons' design team as well to launch custom merch.

Additionally, the team will be partnering with Big Sean's Sean Anderson Foundation for community initiatives and programming.

On his new position with the professional basketball team, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper said, "It’s a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons. I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the ’04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music."

The team announced the rapper's role with the Pistons via Twitter this morning.

Detroit Pistons Chief Business Officer Mike Zavodsky said that the partnership with the Grammy-nominated artist is an ideal fit. "Big Sean embodies everything the Pistons organization and our D-Up campaign is about—creativity, hard work, and the people of Detroit,” Zavodsky explained. “Big Sean and the Pistons are both a part of the fabric of Detroit, and we look forward to this partnership reflecting the culture of the city we both call home."

Meanwhile, the Pistons' owner, Tom Gores, said of the Michigan-bred MC, "Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit. We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together."

To get the ball rolling with Big Sean's Detroit Pistons partnership, his Don Life logo has been added to the team's practice jerseys.