The final numbers are in, and Big Sean's new Detroit 2 album has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, besting 6ix9ine's TattleTales album by 50,000 units.

On Sunday (Sept. 13), Billboard unveiled the top 10 of the latest U.S. album's chart and Sean Don sits in the top spot with the 103,000 equivalent album units his latest project moved. The total includes 2,000 traditional album sales. This is Sean's third consecutive No. 1 album, following Dark Sky Paradise (2015) and I Decided (2017).

Sean's fifth solo studio album is 21 songs deep and features guest appearances from Eminem, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, Royce 5'9", Dwele, Diddy, Kash Doll and more. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper dethrones Taylor Swift's Folklore album, which had sustained the No. 1 spot for a record-breaking six weeks straight.

Initially projected to go No. 1, Tekashi debuts in the No. 4 spot, with a final tally of 53,000 units pushed. The TattleTales sophomore LP, which features Nicki Minaj and Akon, was first forecasted to move in the area of 150,000 units, which would have easily made it the top album of the week. However, a day later, the projected numbers were adjusted and 100,000 units were taken off after presumably being deemed ineligible.

The forecast fluctuated during the week, finally settling at a modest 53,000. Though he's taken shots from his fellow rappers over the numbers and complained about the lack of promotion on streaming services, the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant has been taking it in stride and making fun of himself on Instagram.

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Pop Smoke (Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, No. 2), Juice Wrld (Legends Never Die, No. 3), Lil Baby (My Turn, No. 7), Rod Wave (Pray 4 Love, No. 8), DaBaby (Blame It on Baby, No. 9) and Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 10) .