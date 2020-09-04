Big Sean, 6ix9ine, LightSkinKeisha and More: New Projects This Week

New music has arrived just in time to blast at your barbecues as you celebrate a long, three-day weekend—Labor Day weekend. Dropping off some new heat is a former 2010 XXL Freshman, a controversial rainbow hair-colored rapper and a female rhymer from the ATL.

It's been almost three years since Big Sean teamed up with producer Metro Boomin for Double or Nothing, but the time has come for a new album filled with introspective bars and clever rhymes. The Michigan native releases his latest LP, Detroit 2, in honor of his hometown city. The effort arrives eight years after he dropped his Detroit mixtape in 2012. Prior to the album's arrival, Sean Don dropped two new songs—the Hit-Boy and G. Ry produced-"Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle and "Harder Than My Dreams"—and teased a couple more via social media.

In addition to the late Nip, the 22-track LP has guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Eminem, Young Thug, Post Malone, Sada Baby, Kash Doll, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, Anderson .Paak, Erykah Badu and a host of others. There are also three "Story" tracks featuring Erykah Badu, Stevie Wonder and Dave Chappelle, similar to his 2012 Detroit mixtape. Not to mention, Big Sean reps heavy for his hometown with a cypher record featuring all Detroit rappers—Eminem, Royce Da 5'9, Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, 42 Dugg, Sada Baby, Payroll, Cash Kidd, Boldy James and Drego.

Next up, 6ix9ine releases his first album since being free from home confinement last month. Prior to receiving his freedom, he was given permission to work on two albums while on house arrest—one in Spanish and another in English. Looks like the latter is finally here. Comprised of Tekashi's aggressive, yet catchy rhymes and energetic production, TattleTales features his previously released singles "Gooba," "Trollz" with Nicki Minaj, "Yaya" and "Punani." And obviously, the album title leans into the snitch title he was branded with after testifying against former associates of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang. Tekashi's debut LP, Dummy Boy, arrived in 2018, and achieved platinum status, selling over 1 million units.

LightSkinKeisha isn't letting up as she unleashes her second project this year. Following up her February offering, Talk That Talk, the Atlanta-bred rapper delivers Clones. The 10-track effort dropped earlier this week on Wednesday (Sept. 2), giving fans a mid-week treat ahead of the long weekend. Big Bank Beisha only has one feature on the project—Blac Youngsta—but she stays true to her effortless, in-your-face flow. Keisha has been on the scene for a couple of years and made waves with her track "Ride Good" featuring B. Smyth. The track appears on her December 2018 mixtape That's Just the Bottom Line, along with "Believe Dat," which was released as a solo track initially and has garnered nearly 4 million streams.

Find new music from Big Sean, 6ix9ine, LightSkinKeisha and more below.