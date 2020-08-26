6ix9ine Announces New Album Called Tattle Tales, Will Drop Next Week

6ix9ine will be releasing his first album since completing his prison sentence while on home confinement, and it's arriving sooner than anyone expected.

On Thursday (Aug. 26), Tekashi confirmed via an Instagram post that his next studio album, Tattle Tales, will be released on Sept. 4. The news of the forthcoming album comes just one week before its projected arrival. The album's title leans into the snitch label the rhymer was branded with after testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang last year.

"We just landed in Chicago and all that," the 24-year-old rapper says in the IG video. "Yo, I got a huge announcement for y'all. I'm droppin' the album Sept. 4. Tattle Tales, the album. I think the killers, the hitters, is over here. Try to keep it down. Sept. 4. Yo, listen. Sept. 4, the album's coming. Let's pay respect to all the soldiers."

6ix9ine's newly released singles, "Trollz," "Punani" and "Gooba," will likely land on his new album. His part two to Akon's "Locked Up" will be on the LP as well. Earlier this month, the Konvict Muzik founder confirmed the track will appear on Tekashi's album. 6ix9ine's team confirmed to XXL that the song will be on his upcoming effort as well.

"That's not going on my album, but it's going on his [6ix9ine's] album," Akon said. "It was more for him to tell his story, and I thought it was super important, because most people never really been locked up, so it was funny to read some of them comments. If they ever been in the facility or ever been locked up somehow, they would know that the jails are filled and more populated with snitches than it is with regular people and than people who committed normal crime."

Tattle Tales will be the second studio album to be released by the Brooklyn native. Dummy Boy, his first LP, was released on Nov. 27, 2018, eight days after he was arrested for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

On April 2 of this year, 6ix9ine was released from prison to serve the last four months of his sentence for federal racketeering and firearms charges on home confinement. He was officially freed from home confinement on Aug. 2.