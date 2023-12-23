6ix9ine No Longer Has to Pay $9.8 Million Judgment to Stripper After Allegedly Hitting Her With Bottle

6ix9ine no longer has to pay a $9.8 million judgment to a stripper after allegedly hitting her with a champagne bottle.

6ix9ine Avoids Paying $9.8 Million Default Judgment to Stripper, Rapper's Assets Are Safe

Court documents obtained by XXL show that a Miami-Dade County judge in Florida vacated a $9.8 million default judgment awarded to exotic dancer Alexis Salaberrios in November. Additionally, the judge ordered that a receiver be discharged from moving forward with seizing 6ix9ine's assets.

On Dec. 15, 6ix9ine's attorneys filed motions to undo the judgment citing Salaberrios of violating basic due process to submit proper legal documents to the embattled rapper in due time. Now with the judge's new ruling, the injury case is still in litigation and Tekashi's assets are safe for now.

Read More: 23 of the Wildest Moments on Instagram Live Involving Rappers

Why Is 6ix9ine Being Sued by an Exotic Dancer?

As previously reported, a receiver was appointed on Nov. 29, 2023 to seize and sell the embattled rapper's assets to satisfy an injury judgment for the victim. On the list was 6ix9ine's 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan vehicle and his Palm Beach County, Fla. mansion.

This was after Judge Robert T. Watson signed off on a default judgment a week prior ordering 6ix9ine to pay Alexis Salaberrios $9,825,000 for injuries she sustained when the "Gummo" artist allegedly threw a champagne bottle at her head.

Salaberrios filed a lawsuit against 6ix9ine in February of 2021, alleging he struck her with a champagne bottle, causing a serious head injury, while she was working at the Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami. According to her lawsuit, on Feb. 20, 2021, the "FeFe" rhymer was alleged to have thrown a bottle at his detractors after someone in the crowd called him a rat. The bottle struck Salaberrios, but she was not the intended target. She added that her injuries led to a trip to the ER, where she received several staples to close the wound.

For now, 6ix9ine can breathe a sigh of relief in this legal matter.