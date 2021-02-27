Dancer Sues 6ix9ine for Allegedly Throwing Champagne Bottle at Her That Cut Her Head Open

6ix9ine is facing yet another lawsuit.

On Saturday (Feb. 27), TMZ reported Alexis Salaberrios, a dancer at the Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami, is suing the Brooklyn rapper over a bottle-throwing incident that resulted in her receiving a severe head wound. According to the lawsuit, filed on Friday (Feb. 26), Salaberrios' legal team claims Tekashi was in the club on Feb. 20. He allegedly became angered after someone called him a rat and hurled a bottle of champagne at his detractors. Instead of hitting his mark, the suit alleges the bottle hit Salaberrios in her head and states Tekashi fired off the "deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury."

The victim reportedly went to the emergency room with her head wound requiring several staples. She is suing Tekashi for aggravated battery. According to Tekashi's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, his client is innocent of any wrongdoing. "Nothing occurred with him," Lazzaro tells XXL. "There are video cameras in the establishment. It’s an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed."

The alleged victim is also partially putting the blame on the club. According to documents, she is also suing the club for gross negligence, claiming they should have had more security on hand for an artist like 6ix9ine who is known to get in hostile situations.

XXL has reached out to the Gold Rush Cabaret for comment.

6ix9ine has been hit with multiple lawsuits since he was released from prison last April. Last December, victims of a 2018 robbery sued the rapper claiming he was part of a criminal conspiracy to have them robbed. Two months prior, he was sued by the woman who claims to be at the center of his 2015 sexual misconduct case.

6ix9ine is fresh off the release of his new single, "ZaZa."