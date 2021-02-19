6ix9ine Drops New Song ‘Zaza,’ Puts Meek Mill Altercation Into Music Video – Watch

Following the unceremonious flop of his TattleTales album, 6ix9ine returns from hiatus with the new single, "Zaza", today.

On Friday (Feb. 19), 6ix9ine released the new track, which has similar vibes to many of the controversial rapper's previous outputs and finds him rap-yelling tough bars.

"Are you dumb? You ain't spin a block, you a damn lie/Suck a dick," he rhymes. "You ain't kill shit, you let your mans die/Tell me you not feelin' shit ’cause we was killin' shit/’Member days when we was hittin' shit, don't want to reminisce/Look, lil' shawty got the body-ody, -ody, -ody/Slimy mouth, she gavе me sloppy-toppy in the Maserati."

On the song, 6ix9ine is allegedly taking shots at Lil Durk, who lost his OTF signee King Von in November after he was murdered in Atlanta. 6ix9ine has been mocking Durk and the fallen rapper since his death. In the music video for "Zaza," the 24-year-old rapper includes the clip from the run-in between himself and Meek Mill, which occurred last weekend outside a Miami restaurant. Along with the footage of Meek, 6ix9ine is surrounded by women and men partying as money gets thrown through the air.

Tekashi first teased this single via IG and boasted that he'd been missed on the worldwide web on Feb. 4. "ARE YOU READY????? ," he captioned the Instagram clip. "100,000 comments if you want this right now ‼️‼️ I TOOK ENOUGH TIME OFF TO SHOW YOU THIS INTERNET SHIT IS BORING WITHOUT ME SUCK MY DICK."

On Feb. 9, 6ix doubled down on promotion of a new single, sharing a snippet of another record on IG. "WHO READY FOR THE KING RETURN‼️‼️‼️ 100,000 COMMENTS IF YALL READY 🔥🔥🔥 ITS COMINGGGGGGGG," he captioned the clip. “I SHOT AND ROBBED ALL THESE RAPPERS IN REAL LIFE NO CAP.......... THE FEDS CHARGED ME FOR THAT A WHOLE FUCKING CASE!” he added, quoting the lyrics.

Tekashi is surely hoping his second attempt at a comeback ends better than the first. Following his early release from prison last year, as the result of getting time shaved off his federal racketeering and gun charge case for cooperating with the government, he released popular singles like "Trollz" and "Gooba." However, they failed to transfer to album sales as his TattleTales LP only sold 50,000 copies in its first week after being forecasted to push 150,000.

Watch 6ix9ine's new video for "Zaza" below.