6ix9ine Returns to Social Media After Going Silent, Teases New Song – Watch

After taking something of a leave of absence from social media, 6ix9ine's made his return to Instagram, and he's also teased a new song.

On Thursday afternoon (Feb. 4), 6ix9ine, who was let off house arrest last after serving some time for federal charges last August, popped up onto IG feeds everywhere with a video teasing some new music. His caption for the post is typical 6ix9ine.

"ARE YOU READY????? 100,000 comments if you want this right now ‼️‼️ I TOOK ENOUGH TIME OFF TO SHOW YOU THIS INTERNET SHIT IS BORING WITHOUT ME SUCK MY DICK," he wrote in the caption.

Peep the video below.

Tekashi has been very quiet over the last few months. The last time anyone heard about anything related to him was in late January when someone approached him at a paintball park. The man was then punched by a member of 6ix9ine's crew in Miami Florida. In video of the incident, you can see a man call 6ix9ine a rat. Moments later, he hits the ground hard after being punched in the face by a member of the rapper's entourage.

That person claimed that 6ix9ine and his crew robbed him, but police later determined that was false. 6ix9ine was reportedly cleared of any wrongdoing.

Aside from today's news, things have been going pretty well for 6ix9ine, especially when you consider that he was in federal custody on racketeering and firearms charges last year. After testifying against his former fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates in court in the fall of 2019, he was granted a reduced sentence with time served. He was released from prison to serve the rest of his two-year sentence under house arrest last April, and by August, he was all the way free.