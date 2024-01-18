6ix9ine Arrested for Domestic Violence in Dominican Republic – Report

6ix9ine has reportedly been arrested in the Dominican Republic for domestic violence.

6ix9ine Booked in D.R.

On Thursday (Jan. 18), TMZ broke the news that Tekashi has been taken into police custody in the Dominican Republic after being booked on a warrant in Santo Domingo on Wednesday (Jan. 17). The arrest was reportedly a result of the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper being accused of "physical and psychological violence" against his girlfriend, singer Yailin la Mas Viral. According to the celebrity news site, the case is being investigated by the Department Of General Violence.

This is the latest legal issue for 6ix9ine. Back in October of 2023, 6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly assaulting three producers at a studio who were working with Yailin. 6ix9ine was released almost two weeks later after posting $500,000 bail. The Court also issued a restraining order, stipulating the rapper stay away from his alleged victims. 6ix9ine must also take an anger management class.

XXL has reached out to 6ix9ine's attorney for comment about his latest arrest.

6ix9ine's Girlfriend Arrested Last Month

6ix9ine's latest arrest comes after Yailin la Mas Viral was arrested for assaulting Tekashi last month in Florida. Yailin was booked by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, property damage-criminal mischief and obstructing justice. The arrest came after video surfaced that showed her beating on the rapper.