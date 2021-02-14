The 6ix9ine and Meek Mill confrontation that recently occurred in Miami may have been more of a calculated stunt than a random run-in, according to a reliable source close to the situation.

On Feb. 13, video surfaced of the two rhymers in a heated exchange in the parking garage at the Komodo restaurant in Miami. However, a source tells XXL there were signs something was afoot before the cameras started rolling.

"Meek Mill was minding his business and eating dinner, when he noticed two men inside the restaurant looking at him and his table," the source tells XXL. "Those two men ended up being members of Tekashi’s security team. Once the two members of the security team noticed that Meek and his team were leaving the restaurant, they left and told Tekashi, who was near Meek’s car, had his cell phone out, started recording when Meek came out and instigated the run-in by starting to yell and taunt Meek."

The footage of the interaction, which has been circulating on the internet, picks up from there, with both rappers taunting each other while being separated by security. Tekashi is overly animated in the video, even going as far as signifying he has a gun on him by quoting Pooh Shiesty's "Back in Blood" lyrics. He even ironically calls out Meek for having security at the very moment 6ix9ine is being restrained by his own bodyguards.

Both rappers have commented on the kerfuffle on social media. "The feds sent him to take me out," Meek wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Had to spit on him so he retreated lol He really waited outside the club for me. I thought I was dreaming WTF we almost smoked him lol he posed to be a little threat popping up in the parking lot and waiting for me."

Always one to pop off on social media, 6ix9ine clapped back in his own since-deleted IG post. "Stop letting these rappers lie to you," 6ix9ine wrote. "They to tough for security. @MeekMill running around with police. This how you expose these fake gangstas."

Meek Mill and 6ix9ine have been going back-and-forth for a while, dating back to last year, when Meek clowned Tekashi while he was still in prison facing a federal racketeering and gun charge. The bad blood has not let up between the two rappers and has continued since Tekashi came home from prison after having time shaved off his sentence for cooperating with the federal government to help take down the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang.

6ix9ine, who has been relatively quiet since his TattleTales album underperformed last year, has been teasing a new single for the past couple of weeks but curiously has not dropped the forthcoming track yet.