6ix9ine Ordered to Pay Nearly $10 Million for Alleged Strip Club Assault

6ix9ine has been ordered to pay $9.8 million in a civil lawsuit for allegedly hitting a dancer with a bottle back in 2021.

Judgement Issued in 6ix9ine Lawsuit

On Wednesday (Nov. 22), Judge Robert T. Watson signed off on a judgement ordering 6ix9ine to pay Alexis Salaberrios $9,825,000, according to court documents obtained by XXL. The judgement came after the rapper failed to show up to court to contest judgment, which was initially handed down on Nov. 15. Tekashi now has 10 days to disclose all his financial records to Salaberrios.

Salaberrios, a dancer at the Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami, sued 6ix9ine in February of 2021. She claimed the rapper hit her with a bottle, which resulted in her receiving a severe head wound. The incident was reportedly sparked after someone in a crowd of people called the rapper a rat, which caused him to throw a bottle in the direction of his detractors. The bottle hit Salaberrios.

XXL has reached out to 6ix9ine's attorney for comment.

6ix9ine's Legal Issues

Last month, Tekashi was arrested for an alleged assault in the Dominican Republic. The New York rapper is accused of assaulting two record producers who were working in the studio with the Tekashi's girlfriend. 6ix9ine spent nearly two weeks in jail before he was freed on a $500,000 bail.The Court also issued a restraining order against Tekashi, stipulating he stay away from his alleged victims. He must also take an anger management course.