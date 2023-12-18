6ix9ine’s Rolls-Royce and Mansion Ordered to be Taken to Cover $10 Million Injury Judgment Against Victim

UPDATE (Dec. 18):

6ix9ine's attorney, Frank Quintero Jr., told XXL in a statement that a motion was filed to vacate the judgment and another motion to stay the Receiver's appointment. The attorney added the motions were filed because the Plaintiff (Alexis Salaberrios) failed to comply with Florida law regarding service of process and notice for jury trial.

"Our motions document every failure by the Plaintiff to provide due process to our client. The docket backs up everything we have alleged. The Judge has already entered some orders on the case and we expect some form of final order this week," the attorney said in the statement.

ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 18):

6ix9ine may lose his Rolls-Royce and his Miami Mansion as they have been ordered to be taken to cover a $10 Million injury judgment against the victim.

6ix9ine’s Assets to Be Seized to Cover $10 Million Injury Judgment Against Victim

According to court documents obtained by XXL, a receiver was appointed on Nov. 29 to seize and sell the embattled rapper's assets to satisfy an injury judgment against the victim. Two items being targeted for seizure is 6ix9ine's 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan vehicle and his Palm Beach County, Fla. mansion.

As previously reported, on Nov. 22, Judge Robert T. Watson signed off on a judgment ordering 6ix9ine to pay the victim, Alexis Salaberrios, $9,825,000 for her injuries she suffered by the alleged actions of the Brooklyn rapper. In February 2021, Salaberrios, an exotic dancer of the Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami, filed a lawsuit against 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, alleging that he struck her with a champagne bottle, causing a serious head injury. It's alleged that the "FeFe" rapper threw a bottle at his detractors after someone called him a rat in the crowd but Salaberrios was hit by the bottle.

However, 6ix9ine's attorneys filed motions last Friday (Dec. 15) asking the court to undo Salaberrios' 6ix9ine's and stop the order of the Receiver's appointment. So the rapper’s properties have not been seized as of yet.

6ix9ine's Girlfriend Is In Legal Drama Too

Not only is 6ix9ine having legal woes, his girlfriend is caught up in legal drama as well.

Last Thursday (Dec. 14), 6ix9ine's boo, Dominican rapper and singer Yailin La Más Viral, was arrested after being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, property damage-criminal mischief and obstructing justice.

According to NBCMiami.com, reported that Palm Beach deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 6ix9ine's residence where he told deputies that he and his girlfriend, Yailin (born Jeorgina Guillermo-Diaz), had been arguing throughout the day because she believed he had been looking at other women.

The "Gummo" rapper alleged that his girlfriend grabbed him by his hair and assaulted him at various times during their argument. Yailin also kicked the driver side mirror of his Bentley vehicle and broke it. She also broke the car's gear shifter and shattered a windshield as well.

Yailin told deputies, according to the report, that she became upset and "decided to kick the driver's side mirror and hit the windshield to cause him financial hardship because he would not give her money or her passport."

6ix9ine posted several videos of himself being assaulted during their heated arguments on his Instagram Story. The videos have since been deleted but have been captured by a journalist who is covering Yailin's arrest.

6ix9ine's videos that he shared on his IG Story can be viewed below.

Watch the arraignment of 6ix9ine's girlfriend on assault charges and her chaotic departure from the courthouse below. Also, view 6ix9ine's videos of his girlfriend assaulting him below.

Watch 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Get Arraigned in Court on Assault Charges

Watch 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Leave Court and Get Confronted by Media Outside

Watch 6ix9ine's Videos of His Girlfriend Allegedly Assaulting Him