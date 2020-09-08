Lil Durk, Blueface and Lil Tjay Clown 6ix9ine After His TattleTales Album Sales Forecast Reportedly Drops by 100,000

6ix9ine has just received some bad news, and some rappers are really happy about it.

After HitsDailyDouble's Monday (Sept. 7) report indicates that first-week sales projections for Tekashi's new album, TattleTales, had fallen by 100,000 units, Lil Durk, Blueface and Lil Tjay jumped onto Instagram to have some fun at the Brooklyn rapper's expense. Durk, who just last week claimed that the "Gooba" rhymer's label tried to pay him $3 million to beef with Tekashi, started things off by commenting on DJ Akademiks' Instagram post about 6ix9ine's sales forecast drop.

"This what happen when you go against the voice lol ima outsell him with my eyes closed," Durk wrote in a comment. He appears to be referring to his new song "The Voice," which is titled after an album he's scheduled to drop next month.

Further down in the IG comments section, Blueface commented, "Damn, he would still be alive rn if nyggas ain't gas him up‍‍♂️,"

Later, Lil Tjay left a row of laughing emojis before Blueface left another remark about 6ix9ine, writing, "Dam 69 fell off."

Since announcing that his first studio album after being released from prison would be dropping last week—it arrived on Sept.4—6ix9ine has thrown social media shots at rappers like Lil Durk, Lil Reese, Blueface and Lil Tjay. He's also claimed to have made connections with veterans like DMX.

6ix9ine has yet to respond to the three rappers regarding his projected album sales for TattleTales, but given his trolling nature, it feels like it's just a matter of time.