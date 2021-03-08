These Are the Dirtiest Opening Bars on Songs in Hip-Hop History

Hip-hop has a long history of rappers delivering raunchy lyrics on their songs. In some cases, the dirtiest songs in hip-hop feature sexually explicit lyrics in the very first bars. These song openers are NSFW, so be warned.

Taking it back to the late 1990s, Lil' Kim's 1996 track "Big Momma Thang" finds the Brooklyn MC delivering a memorable but sexually explicit opening line. "I used to be scared of the dick/Now I throw lips to the shit/Handle it like a real bitch," she boasts.

Not to be outdone, Khia's 2002 song "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)" is probably the most quotable and dirtiest opening line in hip-hop. "All you ladies pop yo' pussy like this/Shake your body, don't stop, don't miss," instructs the Miami rapper on the raunchy song.

Men have pushed the envelope with their sexualized lyrics as well. On BRS Kash's remix to his latest hit "Throat Baby," DaBaby sets it off with an X-rated opening line. "Damn near got the best head in the world on her, I be ready to hit/Put her lips on my dick and she swirl on it, she be ready to spit," the XXL magazine winter 2020 cover star raps on the track.

Megan Thee Stallion, one of DaBaby's frequent collaborators, is also among several women in hip-hop who are comfortable and unapologetic when it comes to rapping about sex. The 2019 XXL Freshman's 2018 banger "Big Ole Freak" features her spitting a provocative opening verse. "Aye, big ole freak, huh/Big booty, big ole treat (Ah)/I'ma make him wait for the pussy/Hit it 'til he big ole skeet, aye (Baow, baow, baow)," Megan raps.

So with that, XXL highlights the dirtiest song openers in hip-hop history. Fair warning: the lyrics below are sexually explicit.

See The Dirtiest Song Openers in Hip-Hop History