May 2022 New Music Releases

After closing out April 2022 with highly anticipated albums from Pusha T and Future, the month of May promises more big-name hip-hop releases.

After a five-year album hiatus, Kendrick Lamar will finally return with his new Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers album on May 13. K-Dot announced the new album on April 18, via a press release published on his website. "The following statement was released today by oklama," the statement started, referencing Kendrick's new moniker. It went on to reveal the title and release date. "The factual information for this release will come directly from this source only," the press release concluded. This will be Kendrick Lamar's final album on his longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment before he moves on to head his own creative space titled pgLang. Mr. Morale and The Bigger Steppers is the follow-up to Kendrick's Pulitzer prize-winning DAMN. album, which dropped in 2017.

Kendrick Lamar announces new album oklama.com loading...

Jack Harlow is once again ready to prove he's a star on the rise. On May 6, the Generation Now artist will release his sophomore album Come Home the Kids Miss You. The album has gotten a major push, having been spearheaded by the hit singles "Nail Tech" and "First Class," with the latter debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The former XXL Freshman, who will soon be making his debut on the silver screen in the reboot of the 1992 film White Men Can't Jump, released his debut album That's What They All Say in 2020. Expect more witty lyrics from the Louisville, Ky. native on his new project.

After announcing the project back in February of 2022, Leikeli47 is gracing us with the release of Shape Up on May 13. The release is being boasted as the third and final album in her self-care-themed series, following Wash & Set and Acrylic, which dropped in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Shape Up is comprised of 14 tracks with a very limited amount of guest appearances and includes three previously released tracks "Chitty Bang," "BITM" and "LL Cool J."

See more May 2022 new music releases from Method Man, Lil Gotit and more.