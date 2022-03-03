Jack Harlow to Star in White Men Can’t Jump Movie Reboot

Jack Harlow will be making his on-screen debut soon.

On Thursday (March 3), a rep for the Louisville, Ky. rapper confirmed to XXL that Harlow will be starring in the reboot of the 1992 film White Men Can't Jump.

According to a report from Deadline this afternoon, the former 2020 XXL Freshman snagged the role after auditioning in his first-ever audition.

The 23-year-old rhymer will be taking on the role of Billy Hoyle, originally played by Woody Harrelson. The film will be directed by Charles Kidd II, professionally known as Calmatic, with the script being written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. The executive producers for the movie are Hall, Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein and E. Brian Dobbins.

The original White Men Can't Jump, which stars Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, is the story of a White basketball-playing hustler, who makes money on the court by winning basketball games against Black players who underestimate his skill level. Harrelson ends up pulling a fast one on Snipes' character, Sidney Deane, and they then become partners in swindling players on the court while in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Harrelson's character also owes money to bookies while his wife, played by Perez, supports his hustle and achieves her dreams of appearing on Jeopardy.

It's unclear when filming for the movie will begin or when the film will be in theaters. However, Harlow has showed his basketball skills on the court in this year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. So, it looks like he'll be able to bring some of his own sports talents to the film.

This Jack Harlow acting news follows the release of his new single, "Nail Tech." The video for the track stars City Girls' Yung Miami.