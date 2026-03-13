Jack Harlow Surprises Fans With Neo Soul-Inspired Monica Album

Jack Harlow is surprising fans with his neo soul-inspired album, Monica, which he released on his 28th birthday.

On Friday (March 13), Jack Harlow delivered his fourth album, Monica, a neo soul-leaning project, which is a vast departure from his previous rap projects. The nine-song collection features the Kentucky native melodically rap-singing romantic songs dealing with the ups and downs of love. Among the soulful standout tracks include "All of My Friends, "Lonesome," "Trade Places" and "Say Hello."

In an interview with the New York Times' Popcast program, Jack explained why he delved into soul music as opposed to taking a "safer route" by retreating into traditionally White sounds.

"I love Black music... Of course I'm hyper aware of the politics of today," he stated. "That safer landing spot that a lot of my White contemporaries have found... There's plenty of people expecting me to take some of the routes y'all are taking."

"I love R&B music," he added. "I love the sound of soft, intimate, melodic music. So, I want to be understood. I want to write melodies that invite people to sing along."

Jack's new musical direction has shocked some of his fans.

"This Jack Harlow album is dead a*s R&B album," wrote one person on X.

Another fan opined, "New jack harlow is chill but 3 years for a meh lofi r&b album is a bit wild[.] He's given up tryna be the best white boy in rap ig."

However, most people really enjoyed the Kentuckian's soulful project.

"Oh Jack Harlow I was not expecting this from you. This is my type of s**t right here. Real YEARNING," a fan commented.

Jack Harlow recorded Monica in New York City at Electric Lady Studios, which is the same place where the late singer-pianist D'Angelo recorded his soulful masterpiece, Voodoo.

See Fans' Reactions to Jack Harlow's Neo-Soul-Inspired Monica Album

See Jack Harlow Explain His Soulful Sound on Monica: "I Love Black Music"

Stream Jack Harlow's New Album Monica Album

Get our free mobile app