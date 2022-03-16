Jack Harlow Defends Keeping Tory Lanez on ‘Whats Poppin’ Remix, Wishes Megan Thee Stallion Love and Respect

Jack Harlow is defending his decision to keep Tory Lanez on the "Whats Poppin" remix despite Tory’s gun case, in which he is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, published on Wednesday (March 16), the 2020 XXL Freshman explained his decision of keeping both Tory Lanez and DaBaby on his "Whats Poppin" remix despite the two rappers being embroiled in controversy.

For DaBaby, it was the controversial homophobic remarks he made at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami in 2021. And one year prior, in July of 2020, Tory’s shooting incident occurred when he allegedly shot Megan in the foot during an argument in California.

According to the publication, Harlow was under pressure to remove both rappers from the song, but Harlow felt it wasn't necessary since the two incidents happened after they recorded the song together. Nevertheless, he wished Megan "love and respect."

"I know I'm a good person," Harlow told Rolling Stone. "My character, my integrity are very important to me. And I think I've done such a good job that now I'm being forced to answer for other people's actions."

"It doesn't feel right as a grown man to speak for other grown men all the time," Harlow continued. "One thing's for sure, is that Megan got shot. And I wish her nothing but love and respect."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jack Harlow acknowledged that he’s a White guy rapping in a Black genre of music and some people have questioned his presence in hip-hop. But the Louisville, Ky. native vowed to stay competitive and compared the rap industry to that of playing basketball—a game he’s an avid player of.

"There’s a competitive side to this, and honoring the competition makes it even more real and hip-hop," he stated. "I’m saying, I love this shit so much that I’m gonna go out on that court and play as hard as you’re playing, and we’re not gonna discuss if it’s OK. Let’s play ball."

Watch Jack Harlow’s video for "Whats Poppin" featuring Tory Lanez, DaBaby and Lil Wayne below.