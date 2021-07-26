DaBaby Tries to Defend Homophobic Comments: ‘Shut the F!*k Up’

DaBaby is in even more hot water after making an attempt at damage control to clarify the homophobic statements he made during his 2021 Rolling Loud performance in Miami over the weekend.

After trending on Twitter for several hours on Monday (July 26), DaBaby hopped on his Instagram Story to offer some clarity pertaining to the comments he made onstage during his festival set last night (July 25) in Miami in reference to individuals with HIV, AIDs, other sexually transmitted diseases, gay men and more.

"’Cause regardless of what you muthafuckas talking about, how the internet done twisted up my muthafuckin' words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the fuck up," Baby said in the multi-video explanation. "I'm talking ’bout my boy that was at the front of the stage, left, over there by where I jumped at. Ask ’em. He got clips all on his shit. The whole night, he was recording. We was turnt the whole night. My boy had the crop top on, front row. He out there in that jungle, in that water. Yeah, he out there. He standing on the rail, goddamn cuttin’ up. Word...I saw him. I'm rapping the bitches with him. Yeah, the hell y'all talking ’bout. Shut the fuck up."

He continued: "You niggas that wasn't at the show, the show was for niggas that paid money and took the time out they life to come enjoy the show. Not you muthafuckas watching it on the internet, at the crib. No niggas, get your tickets and come fuck with the live show killer."

DaBaby then addressed the comments he made about individuals with AIDs and homosexual men at the live show.

"I said if you don't got AIDs, put a cell phone light up," he reiterated. "I said if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights up. So I can drop my next song. I wasn't going on no rant. That's called a call to action. That's what that's called ’cause I'm a live performer, I'm the best live performer. I'm the live show killer. You interact with your fans, you get what I'm saying? Look, all the lights went up, gay, straight. You wanna know why? ’Cause even my gay fans don't got fuckin' AIDs, stupid ass niggas."

Baby continued: "They don't got AIDs. My gay fans, they take care of they self. They ain't going for that. They ain't no nasty gay niggas, you know what I'm saying? They ain't no junkies, you know what I'm saying? On the street. The hell you talking ’bout, nigga? Then I said, if ain't suck dick in the Rolling Loud parking lot, put your cell phone light up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that muthafuckin' light up, nigga. ’Cause my gay fans, they ain't going for that. They got class, nigga. They ain't suckin' no dick in no parking lot. Nigga, you gotta get a room, nigga. A good one. Five star hotel for them nights or goddamn... Yeah, you gotta wait ’til niggas go to the crib."

In a separate IG Story, the "Ball If I Want To" rapper said, "If they a fan a me, they on some big dog. We ain't just going for nothing. Even my gay fans got standards. Y'all niggas trippin'. Y'all bringing negative attention and energy upon y'all selves and the ones that's doing it, is people who didn't even attend the show."

As previously reported, towards the end of DaBaby's RL set, he told the audience: "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDs, any of them deadly sexual transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cell phone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smells like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain't suckin' dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air."

The rapper, who was defended by T.I. via Instagram earlier today, has since been trending on Twitter. This incident comes hours after video began circulating online of DaBaby ducking a shoe being thrown at him while performing during the annual festival.

Check out DaBaby explaining his remarks from his Rolling Loud set below.

Take a look below to find reactions to DaBaby's homophobic comments.