50 Cent Wants DaBaby to Be Better Than Fif Was

50 Cent and DaBaby have linked up, and it looks like Fif could be taking a mentorship role, similar to how he did with the late, beloved Pop Smoke.

On Tuesday (July 13), the Charlotte, N.C. rhymer shared an Instagram post featuring a picture of himself and the veteran rhymer, whom Baby met in-person for the first time this week.

"Somebody I been studying for a MINUTE lent me a few hours of his time today. Niggas so scared to let me in the room they fucked around & let me end up in the room w/ @50cent ‍♂️ BIG MISTAKE! Beyond grateful for the game Couldn’t have come from a better source. Now watch me put this shit to use #BackToWork," DaBaby captioned the image.

In the comment section of the upload, 50 shares how he plans to take an OG-esque role with the former 2019 XXL Freshman.

"I lost pop before he could get it, This one already got it and he listen," 50 wrote. "I'm a teach him all the mistakes I made, so he can be better than me. THIS IS HIP HOP!."

Prior to Pop Smoke's tragic passing, the drill rapper had met 50, who also schooled Pop on the rap game. During an interview with The New York Times last June, which detailed Pop Smoke's final days before his murder last February, Fif told the story of their first meeting.

"The experience was a little weird," 50 recounted. "Because when I first started talking to him in the office, I was watching and he would look down at his telephone. He was typing at the same time. And there was a point where I’m like, is he listening? I got up so I can kind of see what he was doing, and when I got to the other side of the table, he wasn’t not paying attention to me, he was just writing what I said down. Dead serious."

50 Cent also executive produced Pop's debut posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, one of the most successful LPs of 2020.

While it's unclear what moves will materialize from DaBaby now receiving guidance from a veteran like 50, one thing is for certain: it can only go up from here.