Here’s How Nicki Minaj, Drake, Gunna and More Brought in New Year’s Day 2024

It's a new year, and many favorite rappers celebrate it in their unique way on social media.

Nicki Minaj celebrated the new year with a club performance in Miami. But before she rocked the mic at E11EVEN club for New Year's Eve, the Queen Barbz shared a video of herself in a skin-tight catsuit, which hugged her curvaceous body, twerking and flossing with her song "FTCU" as her soundtrack. Nicki captioned the clip: "HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Nicki's former Young Money labelmate Drake posted an interesting photo on his IG page to celebrate 2024. The Toronto rap superstar shared a photo of himself rocking the infamous doberman pinscher dog mask while he was promoting his All the Dogs album last summer. Drizzy wrote in the caption: "First thought for 2024: I'm not your emotional support dog." Drake is so toxic.

Atlanta rhymer Ludacris celebrated the new year by posting an Instagram video of himself sitting in a sauna and smoking a cigar while festive fireworks are exploding in the sky. "I'm THIS F**Ked Up[.] Who Wit Me? HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!! 2024," he wrote in the caption.

Despite the ups and downs of their marriage in 2023, Cardi B and Offset rang in 2024 together by making it rain at a Miami strip club. Although they reportedly have separated, it's good to see the couple paying it forward in the new year.

So with that, XXL has compiled a list of rappers ushering in the New Year with greetings, performances, partying and more below. Here’s hoping 2024 is a great year for all.