These Are Drake’s Most Toxic Lyrics of His Career

Drake has finally dropped his new project, For All the Dogs. Not much was known about the album when he initially teased it in June. The Toronto rap star hinted that the collection was "for his dogs" along with the caption: "They say they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me."

Albums like 2021's Certified Lover Boy included a combination of toxic masculinity and his heartbreaking truths about dating a rap superstar like himself. For All the Dogs has a few of those moments as well. Throughout his career, the Grammy-winning rhymer has tapped into his toxic side and delivered some of the wildest lyrics about sex and dating women on a variety of tracks.

Probably one of his most toxic songs is his 2011 ballad "Marvin's Room," in which he drunkenly calls his ex-girlfriend and insults her new boyfriend.

"The woman that I would try/Is happy with a good guy/But I've been drinkin' so much/That I'ma call her anyway and say/'F**k that n***a that you love so bad/I know you still think about the times we had,'" he raps on the track.

Elsewhere, Drake can be a lothario who raps, "Tat my name on you so I know it's real/Tat my f**kin' name on you so I know it's real," on 2019's "Free Spirit," or a hedonistic cad on 2018's "God's Plan," on which he rhymes, "She say, 'Do you love me?' I tell her, 'Only partly. I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry.'"

These two different toxic personas reflect Drake's own multifaceted personality on love and relationships. So, in honor of Drake's latest album, XXL explores some of his most toxic lyrics of his career. Check them out below.