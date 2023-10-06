25 Wild Lyrics From Drake’s For All the Dogs Album

Drake is finally back with the new album For All the Dogs, and while it is not the fully toxic offering some people were presuming, Drizzy still comes off with some pretty wild bars.

On Friday (Oct. 6), at 6 a.m. EST to be exact, Drake released his latest solo studio album For All the Dogs, which features guest appearances from 21 Savage, SZA, J. Cole, Yeat, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty and others, as well as the previously released singles "Slime You Out" and "8AM in Charlotte." Once rumored to be an R&B album, and later speculated to be a full rap project, as normal, Drake finds a somewhat even balance across the duration of the nearly 90-minute offering that spans 23 tracks. When it comes to the lyrics, Aubrey doesn't disappoint either, but there are definitely some lines that poke out like a booty in a thirst trap selfie.

While the LP is not fully canine-friendly, there are some lines that find Drake on Dobermann time. On the album's lead single, "Slime You Out" with SZA, Champagne Papi mixes noxious bars with dulcet tones while delivering the lines: "Next time I swear on my grandmother’s grave, I’m sliming you for them kid choices you made."

On "Fear of Heights," Drake spits the hilarious declaration, "Don't pay for p***y, I tip for the service."

He even comes up with the clever culinary flip, "Least we know you got the cakes on you, girl, you should prolly stick to bakin' then."

Drake is off the chain.

Check out the 25 wildest lyrics from Drake's new For All the Dogs album.