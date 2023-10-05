Drake Fans React to Having to Wake Up at 6 AM to Listen to For All the Dogs Album
Drake has pushed back his For All the Dogs release by six hours and fans are weighing in on having to wake up early in the morning to get their first crack at the highly anticipated LP.
Drake Announces For All the Dogs Dropping at 6 A.M.
On Thursday night (Oct 5), Drake updated fans on the release of his new album with good news and bad news. The good news: he unveiled the tracklist for the upcoming LP, which includes the singles "Slime You Out" featuring SZA and "8AM in Charlotte." The bad news: the album won't be dropping until 6 a.m. EST.
Fans React to Having to Wake Up Early to Listen to New Drake Album
Drake fans had mixed reactions to having to wait until the crack of dawn to get the new album.
"Bro drake is capping, wtf you dropping this album at 6 am now what do I have to look forward to," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.
"tf U mean 6 am? @Drake," someone else questioned.
"Drake dropping at 6 AM for unemployed Mfs," another post reads.
"6 mile run and 6 am listening to @Drake album on the 6th?? Sounds like an event," another X user typed.
Check out Drake's fans' reaction to him pushing back his release date time to 6 a.m. EST below.