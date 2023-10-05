Drake Unveils For All the Dogs Album Tracklist

Drake has unveiled the tracklist for his new album, For All the Dogs.

Drake Reveals For All the Dogs Tracklist

On Thursday (Oct. 5), Drake posted the tracklist for his forthcoming album, For All the Dogs, but did not disclose any of the features. The 23-track album drops on Friday (Oct. 6), and sports interesting song titles such as "Rich Baby Daddy" and "BBL Love Interlude." Aside from the single "Slime You Out," which fans know features SZA, Drizzy has previously revealed Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny will be on the album.

The project, which Drake disclosed on Instagram isn't being released until 6 a.m. EST on Friday, will also feature the song "8AM in Charlotte," which the 6 God dropped exclusively on social media earlier on Thursday. The song marks the latest edition in his lauded timestamp series.

The Boy also added that the album is executive-produced by Noel Cadastre, Oliver El-Khatib, Noah Shebib & Aubrey Graham. The A&R is also listed as NBA player Kevin Durant.

"FOR ALL THE DOGS OCTOBER 6 6AM," Drake wrote on the Instagram below. "(Sorry to all my streamers)."

Drake Uses New Video for "8AM in Charlotte" to Explain Cover Art

Drizzy tapped in with Griselda producer Conductor Williams for his latest single "8AM in Charlotte," and used the song's coinciding music video to have Drake's son Adonis explain the meaning behind For All the Dogs' unique cover art.

"So, the goat was running away from the other monsters and the other animals," Adonis explains in the video, admitting the animal on the cover isn't a dog in any capacity. "A flower blocking the way. So, the flower is on fire. The racing car was maybe helping the goat. And there was some stairs, like some jail stairs. And there was one person who was, like, on top. And he got killed by the stick, by the track."

Drake then has some follow-up questions for his son.

"Daddy's name is next to the goat. Does that mean daddy is the goat?" Drake asks.

"So, it's daddy goat," Adonis confirms.

Check out the tracklist for Drake's For All the Dogs album and his Instagram post below.

See Drake's For All the Dogs Tracklist and Instagram Post

Drake's For All the Dogs Tracklist

1. "Virginia Beach"

2. "Amen"

3. "Calling for You"

4. "Fear of Heights"

5. "Daylight"

6. "First Person Shooter"

7. "IDGAF"

8. "7969 Santa"

9. "Slime You Out"

10. "Bahamas Promises"

11. "Tried Our Best"

12. "Screw the World (Interlude)"

13. "Members Only"

14. "Drew a Picasso"

15. "What Would Pluto Do"

16. "All the Parties"

17. "8am in Charlotte"

18. "BBL Love (Interlude)"

19. "Gently"

20. "Rich Baby Daddy"

21. "Another Late Night"

22. "Away From Home"

23. "Polar Opposites"